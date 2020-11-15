November 8, 2020
Beloit, WI - Betty A. Samuel, 65, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home.
She was born March 29, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Eli and Bernice Agnes (Conard) Samuel. Betty was formerly employed by Caravilla Nursing Home, Salvador's Family Restaurant, and Westside Family Restaurant.
Survivors include her son, Joseph Samuel of Beloit, WI; boyfriend, David Kuhle of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Juelz Samuel, Mikaiya Moore, Aaron Samuel, Caitlyn Samuel, Natalie Samuel, Jorien Reynolds, Alex Liendo and Tyler Bosco; great granddaughter, Anastasia; sister, Sandra Kroeger; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, son, Michael Allen; sisters, Sherry K. Rodriguez, Joanne Sinness, and Marlene Samuel; and nephew, William Willis.
Memorial service for Betty will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
