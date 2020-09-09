December 24, 1933 - September 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bettie M. Haney, age 86, of Beloit, WI died Monday September 7, 2020 in her home. She was born December 24, 1933 to the late Roy and Rose (Horneman) Johnston in Mena, AR. Bettie married Robert Haney on June 19, 1951. She was an active member of Victory Baptist Church and was a devoted woman of God. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, crocheting and playing "Grandma Yahtzee". Bettie also enjoyed, music, especially, Country & Western as well as anything to do with John Wayne. She truly loved her family and will be sadly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Haney of Beloit; her children: John (Jeanie) Haney, Edna (Roy) Fulkerson, Helen (Russ) Smith and Ronnie Chadwick; 11 grandchildren: Brian (Marissa) Fulkerson, Justin (Christina) Fulkerson, Michael (Annie) Fulkerson, Kimberly (Butch) Wright, Leonard (Rasha) Glover, Sarah (Adam) Wohlwend, Katherine Smith, Gregory (Valerie) Smith, Tyler (Nel) Haney, Traci Haney & Trisha Haney; 17 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Bill Haney, her grandson, William L. Haney and many siblings.
Bettie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 12, 2020 at VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1850 Townline Road, Beloit with Rev. Randy Wandell officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
