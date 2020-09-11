December 24, 1933 - September 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bettie M. Haney age 86 of Beloit, WI died Monday September 7, 2020 in her home. She was born December 24, 1933 to the late Roy and Rose (Horneman) Johnston in Mena, AR. Bettie married Robert Haney on June 19, 1951.
Bettie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 12, 2020 at VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1850 Townline Road, Beloit with Rev. Randy Wandell officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 608-362-2000
www. brianmarkfh.com