Betsy Lou (Hauri) Sutherland

January 22, 1959 - July 26, 2021
Beloit, WI - Betsy Lou Sutherland, age 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, January 22, 1959, the daughter of Harry and Dolores Mae (Jensen) Hauri, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; children: Scott (Jessica) Schoen, Stephanie (John) Mills, Brittany (Jake) Kelly, and Carly (Jon Baxter) Sutherland; grandchildren: Gracie, Aidan, Addison, Jordan, Katelyn, Macy, Lylly, Riley and Harper; father, Harry Hauri Sr.; former husband: Brian Schoen; sisters: Linda Summers, Christine (Nate) Janisch, Carol (Steve) Hagen, Rose (Fritz) Cash, Judith (Kerry) Simplot, and Nancy Hollibush; brothers: Dwight (Edie), Carl (Renette), Arthur (Cinda), Paul (Sue) and Phillip (Kelly), former daughter-in-law: Emily Weinert and bonus sisters: Valerie Nehls and Sandy Ziltner.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores; sister, Wanda; brother, Harry, Jr., brothers-in-law, Ralph Summers, Mike Hollibush and Larry Paul; grandparents, Adelbert and Beulah Jensen and Robert and Elsie Hauri; special Aunt, Gladys Aeschlimann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Art and Carolyn Sutherland; and former father-in-law, David Saglie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday.
The family would like to thank our private caretakers and staff at Agrace Hospice for their compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, Newark Township, Rock County, Wisconsin.
Per Betsy's wishes there will be no luncheon following the burial service. Instead she requested that you visit friends and family whom you have not seen in a while.