September 6, 1923 - November 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Bethel Perona age 97 of Beloit died Monday November 23, 2020 in her home. She was born September 6, 1923 to the late Clyde and Daisy (Getman) Marvin in Mather, WI. She married Steve Perona on April 31, 1941 in Mauston, WI. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1997. Bethel was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and Mead-Allen Post 2306 VFW Auxiliary in Beloit. She was a superb homemaker and enjoyed bowling in the area leagues. Bethel & Steve enjoyed deer hunting and fishing over the years. Later in life, she enjoyed crocheting and adult coloring.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (David) Kemnitz of Beloit; her two grandsons, Shane (Mike) Tuleja & Todd Anderson; three grandchildren, Drew (Ashley) Anderson, Alexis Anderson & Austin Anderson; three great grandchildren, Baileigh, Axel & Ember Rose and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jacqueline, her grandson, James, her husband Steve, her sister, Marilyn and her brother, Claude.
Bethel's Grave Prayers and Burial will be 10:00 a. m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit with Rev. Randall Senn officiating. Please share a memory or a condolence with family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, 362-2000