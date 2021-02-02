Berton J. "Bert" Schenck

May 23, 1932 - January 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Berton J. Schenck, age 88 passed away on January 30, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Avon, South Dakota on May 23,1932, the son of Emily (Perrett) and Roy Schenck. After graduating from Evansville High School in 1951, where Bert was a star member of the undefeated football team of 1951, Bert entered the Army in 1952, where he served as a cannoner in the 31st Field Artillery Batallion's Battery "B". Bert fought for the USA in Korea until 1954, achieving the rank of Corporal.
Upon returning from the service, Bert spent a summer helping build Hwy 12 between Middleton and Madison before enrolling in Barber School in Eau Claire, WI, which was the beginning of a long career. Bert married Shirley (Leikness) on March 7th, 1959 and together they had 3 children. Bert started his barbering career in downtown Evansville in 1958, before moving to Janesville in 1959, where he began working at Charlie's Barber Shop on North Main Street in downtown Janesville. Soon after Charlie's retirement Bert took over and the business which became known as Bert's Barber Shop. Bert retired at the ripe age of 80 in 2012 after spending 54 years at his famous shop located across from Looking Glass. Bert estimated that he cut over a quarter of a million heads of hair during his career. Bert was best known for NEVER having a phone, taking an appointment or never calling in sick. When Bert would arrive for work at 6 am there were always people waiting. While customers waited, they would be treated to a Cubs game or Mayberry RFD on his small 9" Black and White TV, they could grab a beverage of their choice and catch up on all the City of Janesville gossip. Bert would accommodate anyone who needed a haircut. He would go to local nursing homes on his day off to continue cutting customers of his hair or come in on a Wednesday, the day before Janesville Craig's boys basketball team was to play in the high school state tournament to give each team member one of his world famous flattops.
Bert also loved bowling, where he bowled in the Tuesday Fraternal League and Thursday 900 League at EL-RA from their inception. Bert also was fond of a friendly euchre game, loved playing 6-5-4 with is grandchildren and always golfed on Wednesdays with his wife Shirley. Bert was also a life-long Bears and Cubs fan, where he was the brunt of many jokes from his customers. Bert finally got to see his Cubbies win the World Series in 2016!
Bert is survived by his three children: Robert (Sandra) of Janesville, Candace Schenck of Janesville and Micky Schumacher of Janesville,11 grandchildren: Stacey, Tiffany, Nicole, Arienne, Ben, Tyler (Lori), Alex, Megan, Dalton (Kirstin), Austin (Kylie), and Shantae. 13 great grandchildren Quientin, Destinee, Mayson, Logan, Bryson, Aaralyn, Kendall, Karsten, Mosley, Athena, Stellan, Liam, Brooks and his beloved dog "Buddy".
Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Shirley, in August of 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mildred, Robert, Richard, Roy Jr, Gene and Raymond.
Bert was a beloved son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Bert was always a people person and one of his last wishes was that we celebrate his life not mourn his death. To grant his wish we will celebrate Bert's life on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, which is exactly 6 months to the day after his wife, Shirley, of 61 years passed away. The celebration will take place at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:30 PM. A private service will be held on Thursday, February 4. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.whitcomb-lynch.com and in lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice.
A special thank you to ALL the caregivers from Agrace Hospice. During Bert's 2 plus years in hospice care almost every person who worked at Agrace Hospice came in contact with Bert and his family at one time or another. Their care was always kind and compassionate and we cannot thank them enough.