April 16, 1929 - May 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bertha M. Perry, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home.
She was born April 16, 1929 in Manchester, GA, the daughter of Charlie F. and Ethel (Dunson) Finley. Bertha was a graduate of Merry Weather High School, Manchester, GA. She accepted Christ at an early age from Macedonia Baptist Church. Bertha married Ozie Perry on October 3, 1948 in Corinth, MS. He predeceased her on October 1, 2010.
Bertha was formerly employed by Warner Electric, retiring in 1999. She was an active member of Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, IL, where she organized the first Youth group and was a faithful member of the choir. Bertha sang her whole life in many groups including the Beloit Singing Convention, All Stars and the Wings of Faith Group.
Survivors include her children: Mary Anderson of Hayword, CA; Robert Perry of St. Louis, MO; Gertrude Williams of Milwaukee, WI; Francina (Walter) Jaeger of Madison, WI; Berthina (Glenn) Joseph Ray of Milwaukee, WI; Bernard Perry of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Brenda (Kevin) Murray of Beloit, WI; many adopted sons and daughters; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; special friends; Birta Byrd, Sadie Knight, Betty Carroll, Joan Burnett, Sue Peyton and Frank Wegner; and many other friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sons, Pete Perry and Willie "Swoop" Perry; grandchildren: Idress Razaa, Malika Joseph and Alyna Grace Joseph; and an aunt, Henrietta Perry.
Funeral services for Bertha will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Robert L. Hearns Jr. officiating. Burial will be East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the care that was given to Bertha.
