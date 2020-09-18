October 18, 1930 - September 15, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bernice W. Rhea, 89, of Beloit, WI, slipped away to be with the Lord and joined her heavenly family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1930 in Batesville, MS, the daughter of Callie and Elviria (Hawkins) Willingham. Bernice was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, TN. She married Louis Rhea Jr. in Batesville, MS and he preceded her in death in 2002. Bernice moved to Beloit, WI in 1974. She was employed by First National Bank and was a faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit, WI for over 50 years. She was an usher and assisted in the kitchen at church. Bernice enjoyed bowling and was a former Brownie and Girl Scouts Leader. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Bun-nis", "Granny", "G Granny" and "GG". Bernice decided in March of 2017, that she was weak and old and no longer wanted to live alone. She moved to Sun Prairie, WI to live with her daughter Belinda, granddaughter Kenyetta and grandson Essex. However, due to the extent of her illness she was placed on hospice at Sylvan Crossings in Waunakee, WI where she remained until her passing. Bernice loved her siblings, children, grandchildren, family, and friends dearly.
Survivors include her sons, Bruce (Margaret) Rhea of Ft. Wayne, IN and Barry Rhea of Beloit, WI; daughters, Diana Rhea of Beloit, WI and Belinda Rhea of Fitchburg, WI; daughter-in-law, Jane Rhea and former daughter-in-law, Frances Rhea; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; out of 14 siblings only one sister remains, Bertha Willingham of Sardis, MS; and the love of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded by her parents and son, Woodrow "Woodie" Rhea; and 12 siblings.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Death takes the body, God takes the soul, our minds hold the memories, our heart keeps the love, and our faith lets us know we will meet again.