Beloit, WI - Bernice B. Elet, age 88, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home. She was born March 26, 1933 to Ralph and Agnes (Bousek) Genske. She graduated from Madison East High School. Bernice married Hubert Elet on September 19, 1959 in Orfordville. They were married 50 years back in 2010. He predeceased her on April 20, 2010. She worked at Chapmans and Woolworths in downtown Beloit. She loved dancing and visiting with friends and family.
She is survived by son, Jeffrey Elet, of Beloit; twin daughters, Pamela Elet and Peggy (Jeff Peake), both of Beloit; granddaughter, Lindsey Peake of Beloit; sisters, Audrey (Rolf) Hansen, of Madison and Blanche (Bob) Anderson, of South Dakota and cousins. She was also predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Agnes Genske and sister, Caroline Derendinger. The Elet Family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Vogel, Beloit Regional Hospice, Beloit Health System and Autumn Lake.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home, with Pastor Lucy Wynard officiating. Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
