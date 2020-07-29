August 3, 1932 - July 27, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Bennie Johnson age 87 of Beloit died Monday July 27, 2020 in his home. He was born August 3, 1932 to the late John and Etta (Luse) Johnson Jump River, WI. Bennie married Karen R. Hamilton on July 22, 1967 in Beloit. She preceded him in death on July 26, 1999. Bennie enjoyed a long career in the U.S. Air Force working as a mechanic. Private Family Service's will be held at a later date.

