Benjamin Whitt

July 18, 1975 - June 21, 2021
Beloit, WI - Benjamin L. "Ben" Whitt, 45, of Beloit, WI passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
He was born on July 18, 1975 in Janesville, WI the son of Dennis and Debora (Hoekman) Whitt. Ben was an Evansville High School graduate. He married Jennifer Stenzel on September 15, 2007.
Ben was formerly employed by GOEX in Janesville. He was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville. Ben was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his bulldog, Tank.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of Roscoe, IL; son, Dylan Whitt of Janesville, WI; mother, Debora Whitt of Janesville, WI; two brothers, Scott (Kristen) Gestrich of Janesville, WI and Edward (Amy) Whitt of Lannon, WI; aunts and uncles, Pam (Alan) George, John (Debbie) Hoekman, Tony Hoekman, Maryanne (Shawn) Johnson, Nancy (Byron) Buzzo, Harley, Joe, and Greg Whitt; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Ben was predeceased by his father; maternal and fraternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life for Ben will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Berean Baptist, 1992 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
