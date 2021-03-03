Benjamin Markley

November 20, 1947 - March 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Benjamin F. Markley Jr, died on March 2, 2021 with his family by his side at home, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was born on November 20, 1947 to Benjamin F. Markley Sr and Beverly (Hanaman) Markley in Beloit, WI. He graduated in 1966 from Beloit Memorial High School. Benjamin served in the army with one tour of duty in Vietnam until January of 1969. He worked for 42 years at United Industries. He married Lynn Lang on February 15, 1969 in Beloit, WI.
He enjoyed doing yard work and helping friends and family with remodeling until his health started to decline. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and going to the casinos and getting breakfast with his friends at the Family Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Markley; his children, Ben Markley III and Scott (Tracy) Markley, both of Beloit, WI and Timothy (fiancé Jamie Bennington) Markley of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Alexis Markley, Alyssa Markley, Kyler Markley and Tommy Bennington. His brother Terry (Pat) Markley of Janesville, WI; sisters, Sharon Markley of Beloit, WI, Beverly Markley of Janesville, WI, and Sandra Charles of Brodhead, WI; his sister-in-law, Karen Lang of Middleton, WI; brothers-in-law, Richard (Sue) Lang of Kitchener, Canada, and Roger (Teri) Lang of Virginia Beach, VA; several nieces and nephews.
Benjamin was predeceased by his parents; grandparents; mother-in-law; father-in-law; sister, Paula Jaedike and her husband, Dennis Jaedike; brothers-in-law, Roberto Charles and Ronald Lang; nephew, Todd Markley.
Per Ben's wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Dr. Howard and staff of U.W. Madison. Dr. Vogel, Dr. Xanopoulus and staff of Beloit Cancer Center, Palliative Care and Beloit Regional Hospice. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI. assisted the family.