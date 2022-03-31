Beloit, WI - Beatrice Quade, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living.
Born November 12, 1932 in Beloit, WI to Dale and Gladys (Sprague) Thompson and a 1950 BMHS graduate. Bea married Fred Quade on May 11, 1951 in Vernon, LA.
She worked in accounting at Fairbanks Morse and later at the Wisconsin Visitors Center. Attending Peoples Church for 40+ years, she and Fred led the youth group and she played the organ and sang in the choir, among other groups. She instilled her love of music into her daughters. Bea loved being outdoors, reading a good book by the Rock River, gardening, picnicking, camping, and traveling the U.S. She made every gathering special and was a great cook. She sewed beautifully and passed that skill on to her girls. She also loved playing games, with Scrabble being her favorite. The grandkids will always remember playing hide and seek in her big house, having a grand time with their cousins. But most important, Bea shared a strong faith with her family and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her children, Linda McCormick of Eden Prairie, MN, Phyllis (Stephen) Huckabee of St. Peters, MO, and Brenda (Thomas) Uppenkamp of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Judson (Noelle) McCormick, Carleigh McCormick, Jared (Patricia) Huckabee, Shane (Debra) Huckabee, Stephanie (Scott) Klipsch, Brant Uppenkamp, Justin (Lee) Uppenkamp and Mallory (Torry) Leonard; several great grandchildren; sister, Rebecca (Robert) Brunton of Eaton Rapids, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
Bea was predeceased by her parents; husband; four brothers and two sisters; and a son-in-law.
Her Memorial Service will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Dr., Janesville, WI, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. visitation. More information is at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A special thank you from the family to Willowick caregivers for their love and the way they treated her like family. Also, thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice and Heartland Hospice for such wonderful care.
