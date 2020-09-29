November 11, 1939 - September 27, 2020
Fuquay-Varina, NC- Barry B Santas, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was born in Neilsville, Wisconsin to William Clayton and Irene Mae Santas.
Mr. Santas is survived by his wife, Cherry Robison; children, Michael Edward Santas, Mark Joseph Santas, and Melinda Jean Santas Jeffers; sister, Sandra Markley and husband, John; niece, Susan Rene Markley and nephews Andrew and Shawn Markley. His is also survived by 10 grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com