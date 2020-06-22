June 12, 1953 - February 1, 2020
Hollister, MO -- After a valiant fight, Barry Robert Lockhart passed away from end stage renal failure on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Hollister, MO at the age of 66.
He was born June 12, 1953 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Robert O. Lockhart and Mae (Staley) Lockhart. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1971. Barry married Judith Smith on June 28, 1985 in Beloit.
He worked as a CNC lathe operator for Ingersoll Milling Machine in Rockford, IL for many years before moving to this area in 2003. Barry and Judith shared many great times together especially traveling, taking day trips to various destinations making fun memories. Barry was also an avid movie watcher.
Barry is survived by his wife Judy Lockhart of Hollister; sister, Sue Strickler of Beloit; brother, Rick Lockhart and wife Kathy of Beloit along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mae.
A Memorial Service of Remembrance for Barry will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
