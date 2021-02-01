Barry N. Rhea

March 9, 1957 - January 27, 2021
Beloit, WI - Barry Neal Rhea, 63, of Beloit, WI passed away suddenly in his home on January 27, 2021.
Barry was born in Batesville, MS on March 9, 1957 to Bernice (Willingham) Rhea and Sam Rudd. He graduated from North Panola High School in 1975. Upon graduating from high school, Barry moved to Beloit, WI where he made the community a better place. He worked tirelessly at Freeman Shoe Company and after many years of service, retired from Alliant Energy formerly known as Wisconsin Power & Light. Barry was a Mason of the W.B. Kennedy Lodge #3.
He was a faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church where he was the President of The Brotherhood; maintaining the food pantry and participating in events such as Trunk or Treat. He was also a member of the Male Chorus with "Jesus is Alive and Well" being a requested song for him to lead. Barry enjoyed bowling, playing pool, traveling to Mississippi, spending time with his loved ones, and was the only man amongst the "diamond" girls within the Diamonds Club. He was always requested to fry turkeys for the holidays, was a Buffalo Bills fan, may have enjoyed a cold Old Style Light, and made his retirement spot at Clancy's Lounge.
Barry leaves behind so many family and friends to celebrate him: his siblings; Belinda Rhea, Diana Rhea, and Bruce (Margaret) Rhea; and his significant other, Lynda Mason. Barry was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his three daughters; Sha-Nita Rhea, Shelly (Delante) Jackson, and Surayya Howard. He will be missed by his eight grandchildren; five granddaughters (Rhealyn, Qua'Ayyra, Mariah, Jaliyah, Olivia) and three grandsons (Quaveon, Quashawn, and Quamon); one surviving aunt, Bertha Willingham of Sardis, MS; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bernice Rhea and Sam Rudd, a brother, Woodrow "Woodie" Rhea, and 12 of his beloved aunts & uncles.
A memorial service for Barry will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021(Services Only-No Viewing or Visitation) in New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 S. Mound Avenue, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Masonic Service to be held. Social distancing and face mask are required.
A memorial will be established in Barry's name for a scholarship towards the Miss Beloit Organization.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com