February 19, 1948 - February 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Barbara Winifred Keller, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020. Barbara was born on February 19, 1948 to Lee Roy Heinz and Winnifred Mary John in Beloit Wisconsin. Barbara raised four children with love and compassion. She had an associate`s degree in Food Science from Blackhawk Technical College. She worked for twenty-five years at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Barbara, and her sisters Beverly and Deborah, experienced ten years of fun together with the Red Hat Society. Barbara loved to sew, re-upholster furniture, cook and travel to Door County with family. She was an avid gardener, and taught her children to plant, harvest and can vegetables. The tomato`s that were not harvested usually ended up in a food fight between Barbara and her children. She conquered all the hardships that life threw her way, and you would've never known she was struggling because of her smile, laugh, and sense of humor. With limited resources, Barbara's children were introduced to a world full of adventure. Barbara was a devout Christian. As a young woman she was a member of Peoples Church. In her final years she was a member of Family Worship Center. Above all she cherished her family.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Jodi) Fick, Cherie (Michael) Mauerman, Brian (Darla) Fick all of Beloit Wisconsin and Michael (Miranda) Keller of Camdenton Missouri. Her grandchildren: Cody, Jordan, Zachary, Ashley, Anthony, Brendan, Jaden, Madisyn, Lylah, Kaeli, and Kirk. Her great grandchildren: Liam, Aiden, and Valerie. Her siblings: Deborah (Steven) Beeman, Beverly Heinz, and Robert (Leta) Heinz. In addition to several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents Lee Roy and Winifred Heinz and her favorite aunt and uncle Stella and Robert Kaufmann.
A Visitation will be March 5, 2020 at 3 pm to 5 pm, a Memorial Service to immediately follow at Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. Arrangements entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.