Barbara Paul

February 20, 1955 - January 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Barbara J. Paul, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in her home.

She was born on February 20, 1955, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Harry and Virginia (Stuhr) Alexander.

