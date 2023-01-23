Barbara Paul Jan 23, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 20, 1955 - January 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Barbara J. Paul, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in her home.She was born on February 20, 1955, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Harry and Virginia (Stuhr) Alexander.Barbara was a very loving and caring person. She enjoyed going to parks, nature walks, and being outdoors.Survivors include her son, Kevin (Priscilla) Paul; sister, Karen Garetson; brother, Gary (Judy) Alexander; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.Barbara was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Olivia Peterson and Rose Alexander.Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit celebrates 90 years American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Beloit students graduate from Craftsman with Character program Beloit woman accused of fleeing police officers Business entrepreneurs earn grants at Pitch event held in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime