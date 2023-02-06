December 22, 1936 - February 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Barbara Lee (Olson) McMillan, 86, passed away on February 2nd, 2023, with her 3 loving children and dear friend Dorothy Danner, surrounding her, after giving her all, in her fight against cancer. She always remained hopeful. Barb was born in Beloit on Dec. 22, 1936, to Arthur and Mary Marie (Ableman) Olson in Beloit, WI. Barb married the love of her life, Jerome McMillan, on October 30, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beloit. They were married for 60 years until Jerome's passing in 2015.
Barb had a full life. She took great pride in being a stay-at-home mom to her 3 children. She was a great mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved taking care of her grandchildren after her children grew up, as she was able to relive raising her own. Barb loved family picnics, coffee klatches with her friends, sitting around the kitchen table drinking RC and coffee, being a Cub Scout Den mother, dancing and going out with friends and bowling, carrying a 156 average until she retired from bowling at 81. Some of her best times were at their camper at Willow Mills in Rio, where she and Jerome made many lifelong friends.
But most of all, she loved the holidays, especially Christmas because that meant family. Family was at the heart of everything. Her and Jerome always made Christmas a memorable and special time for all of us. Barb decorated every room, including the bathroom. Besides loving all of us, her greatest asset was that she was a nice and honest person. And she was kind.
Barb was predeceased by her parents, husband Jerome, brothers Donald and Robert Olson, sisters Ardis (George) Kopplin and Donna (Burton) Losee.
She is survived by her children Cheryl (Glenda) McMillan, Jerry (Brenda) McMillan, Carl (Jill Rambo) McMillan, grandchildren Eric (Dawna) McMillan, Ashley McMillan, Mackenzie McMillan, Delaney (Brock) Baumbach, Elizabeth (Mat Magro) McMillan, great granddaughter Abigail McMillan, brothers Michael (Janiel) Olson, Gary (Brenda) Olson and many special nieces and nephews, and friend Dorothy Danner, who was invaluable to our family.
We'd also like to thank Beloit Hospice for the care they gave our Mom in her last weeks.
Barbs' Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 10, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.