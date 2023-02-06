Barbara Lee (Olson) McMillan
December 22, 1936 - February 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Barbara Lee (Olson) McMillan, 86, passed away on February 2nd, 2023, with her 3 loving children and dear friend Dorothy Danner, surrounding her, after giving her all, in her fight against cancer. She always remained hopeful. Barb was born in Beloit on Dec. 22, 1936, to Arthur and Mary Marie (Ableman) Olson in Beloit, WI. Barb married the love of her life, Jerome McMillan, on October 30, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beloit. They were married for 60 years until Jerome's passing in 2015.

Barb had a full life. She took great pride in being a stay-at-home mom to her 3 children. She was a great mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved taking care of her grandchildren after her children grew up, as she was able to relive raising her own. Barb loved family picnics, coffee klatches with her friends, sitting around the kitchen table drinking RC and coffee, being a Cub Scout Den mother, dancing and going out with friends and bowling, carrying a 156 average until she retired from bowling at 81. Some of her best times were at their camper at Willow Mills in Rio, where she and Jerome made many lifelong friends.

