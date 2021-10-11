Beloit, WI - Beloit - Barbara Jean Hiatt, age 85, passed away on October 9, 2021 while at her home.
Barbara was born on April 10, 1936 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Milton and Nellie (Nelson) Knutson. She married LeRoy Hiatt at the Church by the Side of the Road in Rockton in 1958.
Barbara enjoyed walking, tending to her garden, quilting, baking cookies and was a big fan of Elvis Presley and Danny O'Donnell. Barbara was a lifetime member of Luther Valley Church. She worked for many years at Swiss Colony during their holiday season. Barbara loved spending time with her family including her weekend family dinners.
Barbara is survived by her 4 children, Jeffrey (Shirley) Hiatt, Brenda (Terry) Hatch, Kathleen Davis and Tina Hiatt all of Beloit; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a nephew, David (Jan) Knutson of Beloit and a brother-in-law, Tracey Hiatt of Albuquerque, NM.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy in 1995, her parents, 3 siblings, Merlyn Knutson, Rolland Knutson and Betty Ward and one grandson, Rodney Lee Hiatt.
Funeral services will be held at the Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at the church from 12:00 PM until the time of services. Burial will conclude at the Luther Valley Cemetery. Pastor Tom Kreis will officiate. The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit is assisting the family.