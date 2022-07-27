Beloit, WI - Beloit, WI - Barbara J. Peterson, age 79 died on Monday, July 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 6, 1943 in Edgerton, WI the daughter of Lawrence and Ida (Pastorius) Saunders.
Barbara married Dennis L. Peterson on June 15, 1963. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2014.
She retired years ago from Beloit Health System and then moved and lived on Mooselake in Hayward, WI and later with her daughter and son-in-law in Beloit.
Barbara enjoyed being a grandma and a great grandma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, QVC shopping and she enjoyed a good cup of coffee and a cigarette.
She is survived by her daughter, Tanya (Fred) Papendorf; a son, Todd (Betty) Peterson; grandsons, Ben (Billie Jo Erickson) Papendorf, Sam (Kylie Denzer) Papendorf and Luke Papendorf; a great grandson, Chase Papendorf; a brother, Earl (Sandy) Saunders, two sisters, Ruth Mauel and Debbie (Archie) Gessler and 5 sisters-in-law, Joann Saunders, Nell Saunders, Char Saunders, LaVon Saunders and Gail Voit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, Don, Richard, Robert, Jerry and Larry Saunders; a sister, Dorothy Saunders and a grandson, Trevor Glos.
Per Barbara's wishes, she will be cremated with no services at this time. The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.