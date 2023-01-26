Barbara J. Hatch

January 22, 1949 - January 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Barbara J. Hatch, 73, of Beloit, WI, and formerly of Black River Falls, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 22, 1949 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Elwyn and Kathryn (Steinhorst) Dwars. She received her GED from Western Wisconsin Technical College. In May of 1966, Barbara married Howard Hughes Hatch Sr. in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 10, 2021.

