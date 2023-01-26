January 22, 1949 - January 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Barbara J. Hatch, 73, of Beloit, WI, and formerly of Black River Falls, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 22, 1949 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Elwyn and Kathryn (Steinhorst) Dwars. She received her GED from Western Wisconsin Technical College. In May of 1966, Barbara married Howard Hughes Hatch Sr. in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 10, 2021.
Barbara had many jobs over the years including the Wagon Wheel, Libby's, Stella Foods, Ikes Motel, and Economy Storage to name a few. She retired from Best Western in Black River Falls, WI, in 2018 as the lead housekeeper. Barbara loved being and chatting with her family and friends. She was a very organized person and enjoyed keeping busy. Barbara attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Don) Oreskovich of Fairborn, OH; son, Howard (Candace) Hatch Jr. of Pleasant Prairie, WI, grandchildren, Kayleigh Oreskovich, Garrett Hatch, Devin Hatch and Adam Hatch; great grandchild, Annaleigh Oreskovich; brother, Gerald "Lou" Dwars; sister. Sandra (Randy) Parker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John William Hatch Jr., Danny Hatch, Terry (Tricia) Hatch and Sharon (Don) Shepherd; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Carol Jean; and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Billy Brannon.
A Private family service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 in the Floral Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Jason Lindeman officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.