April 1, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Clinton, WI - Barbara J. Drake, 89, of Clinton, WI, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 1, 1931 in Soldiers Grove, WI, the daughter of Ray and Marcella (Salmon) Chitwood. Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Soldiers Grove High School and attended Minnesota Bible College and the American Institute of Banking in Minneapolis, MN. She married Merlin Drake on July 24, 1951 in the Church of Christ, Soldiers Grove, WI. He predeceased her on February 17, 2014.
Barbara was employed by the First National Bank in Minneapolis, MN and in Great Falls, MT, Turner School District, Blackhawk Technical College, and retiring from Beloit College Theater as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Central Christian Church, taught Sunday School for many years and volunteered doing the funeral luncheons. Barbara enjoyed reading and playing in her two bridge clubs. She spent the winters in Yuma, AZ and the summers in Clinton, WI. Barbara's love was taking care and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children, Judith Sayre of Iowa City, IA, Jon (Robin) Drake of Clinton, WI, Joy (Scott) Perkins of Clinton, WI and Jamison (Donna) Drake of Granbury, TX; grandchildren, James (Tara) Sayre, Jessica (Jon) Folk, Jennifer Drake, Julia Drake, Jaclyn Drake, Christopher Perkins, Jared Drake, Rachel Drake, Tyler Nickel, Joel Nickel, Olivia Nickel, and Christina Stedard; great grandchildren, James, Devan, Faith, Bella, Rori, Adalyn, Easton, Kinley, and William III; sisters-in-law, Shirley Chitwood of Mt. Rose, CO, Alberta Clemants of Westby, WI and Ruth (Marc) Hopkins of Stoughton, WI; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and brother, Stanley Chitwood.
A Funeral Service for Barbara will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Social distancing and a face mask are required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice.
