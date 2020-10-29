Barbara Frances Pertzborn

October 16, 1949 - October 25, 2020
Beloit, WI - passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born in Janesville on October 16, 1949, the daughter of Walter and Frances Johnson. She married Stan Pertzborn on October 2, 1981 and together they had their daughter Charlotte. Barbara enjoyed the simple pleasures life had to offer. Fishing, bird watching and cultivating her garden were a few of her favorite things. Making crafts and participating in the activities and games at Belgium Gardens was something Barbara always looked forward to. Above all being with her family and spoiling her grandkids were her most treasured times. Barbara is survived by her daughter Charlotte (Nate) Butzler; grandchildren, Kennedy & Lincoln Butzler; sister, Marilyn "Cake" Watson and nephew, DJ (Becky) Farrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stan and brother-in-law Roy Watson. A Memorial Service for Barbara will be held at 6:00PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at First Immanuel Lutheran Church (W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, WI 53012).
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com