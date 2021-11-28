Barbara E. Drew

Roscoe, IL - Barbara Elizabeth Drew, 63, of Roscoe, IL, died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in her home.
She was born on November 5, 1957 in Appleton, WI, the daughter of James and June (DeLorm) DeShaney. Barb was a graduate of Appleton East High School. She married Jim Drew on June 18, 1981 in Appleton, WI.
Barb was employed by D.S. Embroidery in Appleton for 30 years. She was a member of the Red Hatters and "The B.O.O.B.S." (The Best of Old Babes Society).
Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Michael (Sophia) LuMaye of Appleton, WI, Joshua (Jen Kelly) Drew of Black Creek, WI, Lisa (Dan) Rouse of Nekoosa, WI, Tanya (Don) Smith and Victoria (Rich) Wilson both of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; grandchildren, Eve Hernandez, Brenden Drew, MyKayla LuMaye, Erianna LuMaye, Serenity LuMaye, Lilian Hay-LuMaye, Zach, Corey, and Keegan Rouse, and Asia Cherney; siblings, Jim (Judy) DeShaney of Appleton,WI, Tim (Sue) DeShaney of Medina, WI, and Phyllis Wereley of Shawano, WI; sister-in-law, Kathy (Jim) Londowski of Rochester, MN; several nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law, Dick Wereley.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.