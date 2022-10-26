June 1, 1941 - October 22, 2022 Roscoe, IL - Barbara Ann Henderson, age 81 of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Rock River Health Care in Rockford, IL with her son by her side. She was born June 1, 1941 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Mabel (Scott) Moffitt. Barb attended Hononegah High School. She married Ronald A. Henderson on May 11, 1959. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. They had two children, Jim Henderson and Robin Edwards.
She worked several years at Bryden Motors in the office. Barb also worked at Stone Creek School as a playground attendant. She also sold Avon for many years.
Barb is survived by her son, James J. Henderson of Roscoe; five grandchildren and many great-grand children.
Barb's family wished to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Rock River for taking such good care of her. They named her "Gammy".
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Robin Edwards and her daughter in law, Lisa Henderson.
Barb's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time of service. Interment will be in the Rockton Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.