Barbara Ann Henderson
June 1, 1941 - October 22, 2022 Roscoe, IL - Barbara Ann Henderson, age 81 of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Rock River Health Care in Rockford, IL with her son by her side. She was born June 1, 1941 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Mabel (Scott) Moffitt. Barb attended Hononegah High School. She married Ronald A. Henderson on May 11, 1959. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. They had two children, Jim Henderson and Robin Edwards.

She worked several years at Bryden Motors in the office. Barb also worked at Stone Creek School as a playground attendant. She also sold Avon for many years.

