March 14, 1943 - November 21, 2020
Beloit, WI - Barbara A. Wagner, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born March 14,1943 in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Richard and Ruth (Nygaard) Barg. Barb was a graduate of Evanston High School.
Barb was a self-employed house cleaner. She enjoyed pheasant hunting with her husband, fishing, snowmobiling, raising golden retrievers, collecting beanie babies and spending time with her daughter doing arts and crafts.
Survivors include her children, Karen Wagener of Beloit, WI, Dennis (Julia) Wagner of VA, and Christine Smith; six grandchildren; brother, Tom Barg; sister, Pam Gabrilson; and best friend, Shirley Forstrom.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Dennis Wagner and sister, Cheryl Pohlman.
Funeral service for Barb will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com