Beloit, WI - Barbara A. Miller, 61, of Beloit passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at home. Born April 16, 1960, in San Luis Obispo, California, the daughter of Kenneth F. and Wanda F. (Austin) Servin. Barbara married Larry H. Miller on July 17, 1999 in their Beloit home. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her constant goal in life was taking care of and supporting those around her. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially fishing with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time gardening, baking, and sewing.
Lovingly survived and will be missed dearly by her husband, Larry; children: Kendra (David Warne) Gessler and Kelly Dean Miller; father, Kenneth; step-children: Brandon W. Miller, Ryan J. Miller and Brenna K. Miller; grandchildren: Angel Warne, Griffin Warne, Sophie Cowan and Jameson Cowan and siblings: Bradley Servin, Tracy Servin, Nancy Phillips and Joey Silva. Preceded in death by her mother, Wanda; stepmother, Polly Servin; sister, Tammy Sells; and brother, Jimmy Sells.
Memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the Miller family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 608-364-4477
