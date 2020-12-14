September 3, 1962 - December 9, 2020
Ashburn, VA - Augunetta Farr, 58, surrendered her battle with breast cancer on December 9, 2020 in Ashburn, VA. Netta passed away in peace, surrounded by the love of her family as she would've wished.
Augunetta was born in Beloit, WI on September 3, 1962 to Ella Mae and James Lee Hodges of Mississippi. Augunetta attended Beloit Catholic High School, Beloit Memorial High School, and attained her Associate degree from Blackhawk Technical College. Augunetta married Michael Bennie Farr, and together they had two children; Miranda Evans and Narada Farr.
Augunetta had a passion for family, friends, children, and inspiring others to accomplish their dreams. She loved to cook and create delicious meals to share with others. Gathering with friends and family during the holidays and summer vacations were some of her favorite times. Augunetta was always a hard worker, and diligently worked at United Industries for 13 years. She knew what it was like for parents to be away from their children while working, and that fueled a fire in her to start Aqua World Daycare. She used her creativity, craftiness, business mindset, and love for children to become a successful entrepreneur. Netta considered it a blessing to get to pour love into so many generations of children in the Beloit, Wisconsin community. She had a strong relationship with Jesus Christ, and attended First Baptist Church of Sterling, VA. Augunetta enjoyed her semi-retired life in Virginia by power walking, practicing yoga, going to the theatre, attending concerts, traveling, working part-time for the Loudoun School district, but nothing compared to spending time with her family.
Augunetta Farr is preceded in death by her father, James Lee Hodges Sr.; mother, Ella Mae Hodges; Mother in law, Nannie Lee Farr; Sisters, Sarah Anna and Patricia Hodges; and nephew, Keat Hammock.
She leaves to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy: Ex-husband, Michael Bennie Farr; her daughter, Miranda (Lee) Evans of Great Falls, VA; Son: Narada Farr of San Francisco, CA. Grandchildren: Lee Evans IV and Lyndon Evans; Sisters: Verlean (Richard) Hammock of Beloit, WI. Elouise Herron of Beloit, WI; Mary Hampton of Hazlehurst, MS; Ethel (Eddie) Lockridge of Oak Creek, WI; Nola (Billy) Parish of Rockton, IL. Brothers, Durand Hodges of Beloit, WI and James Lee Hodges Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and a host of nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends: Wayne Betley, Tammy Yarbrough, Pamela Smith, and Rhonda Godwin.
There will be a public visitation for Augunetta Farr on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, at Rosman Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI 53511. A private service will be held, due to COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit join the family virtually to view Augunetta's service on Wednesday at 1:00 pm via a YouTube link to be posted on the Rosman Funeral Home website. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.