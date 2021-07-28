Audrey M McHone

December 24, 1938 - July 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Audrey Marie McHone, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in her home.
She was born on December 24, 1938 in Burlington, VT, the daughter of Donald and Alberta Pidgeon. Audrey was a graduate of Burlington, VT High School. She then attended Boston Academy in Boston, MA and Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, WI. Audrey married Gary McHone on April 13, 1977 in Beloit, WI.
Audrey was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Gary; sons, Leslie Shultz III (Debra) of Beloit, WI and Dustin McHone of Janesville, WI; daughters, Lora Cawkins (Bruce) of Beloit, WI, Misty Lantz (Tracy) of Avalon, WI and Wendy Loveland (Mark) of Edgerton, WI; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Judy), and Donald; sister, Donna (Jim).
Audrey was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Edward and Victor; sisters, Sandra and June.
A private service for Audrey was held. Inurnment is in East Lawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
