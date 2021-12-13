Beloit, WI - Audrey A. "Gramma" Schlichting age 89 of Beloit, WI died Sunday December 12, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1932 to the late Arne and Tena (Severson) Bendickson in Madison, WI. Audrey married Howard Schlichting on February 16, 1950 in Beloit. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2004. She dedicated her life to caring for and lifting up her children and grandchildren. Audrey enjoyed talking "up" her family and was extremely proud of them all. She enjoyed attending every family event. Audrey also enjoyed gambling, a cup of coffee, sitting in the sun and bird watching. She was an avid Cubs and Cowboys fan. Audrey will be remembered for her sassy personality and her love for her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kandi Schmoldt and Cheryl (Greg) Tierney; nine grandchildren, Ben (Molly) Schlichting, Brady (Aryn) Schlichting, Steven (Anna) Schmoldt, Christine (Michael) Stratton, Zachary Tierney, Hannah (Ryan Sanda) Tierney and Natalie Tierney, Cooper Edwards and family & Jessica Ivy and family; ten great grandchildren, Jessica, Mya, Sidney, Autumn, Kiana, Hazel, Liam, Grier, Jayden & Owen; three great great grandchildren, Amelia, Ava & Aria; her daughter in law, Christine Schlichting; her nephew, Michael Bendickson and his family; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Larry Schlichting, her infant son, Gary Steven Schlichting, her brother, Don Bendickson, her three sisters, Doris Divine, Beverly Palmer & Marion Bendickson, her great grandson, Andrew Stratton and her son in law, Jim Schmoldt.
Audrey's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 15, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.