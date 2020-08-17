Arnold "Arnie" Lee

June 3, 1930 - August 14, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Arnold "Arnie" T. Lee, 90, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born June 3, 1930 in Viroqua, WI, the son of Amund and Thea (Johnson) Lee. Arnie graduated from Viroqua High School in 1948, and received his Bachelor's degree from La Crosse State Teachers College in 1952. He started his teaching career in Beloit, WI, the same year at Cunningham Elementary School. He taught for ten years with subsequent teaching positions at Todd, Strong and Merrill Elementary Schools. In 1954, he met his future wife, Marcia, while both were teaching at Todd. They were married the following summer.
Arnie was then appointed the principal of Todd, where he served five years. He was granted the MS degree in School Administration from the University of Wisconsin. He completed a year of residency at the University of Wisconsin, after being admitted to the doctoral program where he was an instructor. Arnie returned to Beloit, where he became principal at Gaston Elementary School. He did post graduate work at the University of Northern Illinois on a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant in the area of chemistry and physics during the summer of 1960; a summer school on an NDEA grant at Rhode Island College in Reading Instruction, and NSF grant at Eastern Michigan in Earth Science. He also received a Kettering Foundation grant as a Kettering Fellow to attend a summer session at the College of Southern Utah on Innovations in Education. In 1973, he was appointed an Assistant Administrator in Central Office. In July of 1979, he was appointed acting District Administrator while the district was searching for a new superintendent. Arnie served as Assistant Superintendent for Administrative services during the period of 1979-81, followed by the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Business and Finance. He served as an Adjunct Instructor at Beloit College in the Department of Education from 1988-90 and was a Senior Lecturer/Supervisor of student field experience at the University of Wisconsin Rock County from 1995-2004.
Following his retirement, he ran for School Board, and served two terms as the Clerk of the Board. Arnie had local, state and national membership in the teaching, administration and supervision fields. He held membership in the American Association of School Business Officials as a Registered School Business Administrator. Arnie was the recipient of the Rotary Club of the month in 1961; he received the Award of Excellence for the Best Instrument for Recording Teacher Observations in 1997 from the Educational Service Bureau, Inc. He authored several unpublished papers while serving in the Office of Curriculum and Instruction in addition to his Levels Approach to Teacher Supervision which won the award mentioned above: A Guide to Effective Education of the Capable Student; Unit Type Organization of Learning Experiences, Evaluation of the Centers Program, Early Reading in Kindergarten. Arnie was the recipient of the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month in April of 2002. He was a charter member of the Greater Beloit Kiwanis Club, and served each of the other two clubs at one time or another, the last being the Beloit Stateline Golden K. He was the recipient of the Legion of Honor having served for over 25 years as a Kiwanis member. He was a three-time recipient of the Kiwanian of the Year Award, Distinguished President Award from the Wisconsin Upper-Michigan Kiwanis District, a Distinguished Member of the Kiwanis International Builders Club Committee, recipient of the Kiwanis Hixson Award and served as the District Administrator for the K-Kids and Builders Club of Wisconsin Upper Michigan Kiwanis District. Arnie served as a Textbook and Trade Book reviewer for Curriculum Advisory Service of Skokie, IL. He served on a number of community boards and committees including the Family Service Association Board, Voluntary Action Center Board, Voluntary Action Center Grants Committee, the New Beloit YMCA Fund Raising Project, YMCA Boy Choir, member and chair of Beloit YMCA Youth Program Committee, member and president of Beloit YMCA Board of Directors, member and President of the Rock Valley Correctional Program, Inc., member of Greater Beloit Community Foundation, member of the Merrill Community Center Board, chairman of Beloit High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, chairman of the School District of Beloit Education Endowment Fund, University of Wisconsin -Rock Foundation Board and Finance Committee, Beloit City Traffic Review Committee, Beloit Cable Advisory and the Parks and Recreation Committee. Arnie was a 13-year member of the 32nd Division National Guard and retired as a First Lieutenant. He was a life member of the 32nd Division Veterans Association, and a life member of the Red Arrow Club of Southern Wisconsin. He served his church in a number of capacities: he was a member and chair of the Board of Deacons at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, member and president of the church council, Sunday school and Bible school teacher, president of Our Savior's Lutheran Church Parent Teacher Organization and also served as an usher. Arnie was a was a former Cub Scout leader of the Wright Elementary School Pack, member and past president of School District Quarter Century Club. He served as a volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital as a Lifeline installer, and was a member and past president of the Volunteer Board of Directors. He served as the chair of the Wisconsin Hospital Association committee for the selection of the "Best of the Best" hospital administrator of the year.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marcia Lee; three children: Todd (Peggy) Lee, Lory (Skip) Larsen and Kent (Jennifer) Lee; five grandchildren: Amy (Will Wait) Lee, Katy Lee, Cory Bricco, Thomas Bricco and Alexandra Lee; and two brothers, Chet Lee and Charles (Ruth) Lee. He was predeceased by his parents; two half-sisters, Mable Howbray and Esther (Perry) Ashcraft; and two half-brothers, Stanley (Sally) Leer and Marvel (Margaret) Lee.
Funeral service for Arnie will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff Street, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Caritas.
