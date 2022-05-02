Rockaway Beach, MO - Arneta "Sue" Alexander, age 72, of Branson, Missouri, passed away April 26, 2022. She entered this life on May 9, 1949, the daughter of Arnia and Goldia (Griffard) Heck in Perryville, Missouri. Sue was joined in marriage to Joseph Clarence Alexander, Jr. on May 9, 1992. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Kayser; son, Troy Kayser; and two brothers: Kevin and Roger Heck.
Sue was a proud member of Woodland Hills Family Church. She enjoyed decorating, shopping, loving her family, caring for Joe, country line dancing, and listening to Joe play guitar. The memories and moments created with Sue with her family and friends will be treasured forever.
She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Joe Alexander, Jr. of Branson, Missouri; children: Robert (Carol) Kayser II of St. Louis, Missouri; Joseph (Jill Leitl) Alexander III of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Dennis (Brandy) Alexander of Cape Coral, Florida; Tonya (Corey) Coburn of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Junior (Alexandria) Alexander of Delavan, Wisconsin; special niece, Nicole (David) Hayden of O'Fallon, Missouri; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers: Ronald Heck of Cape Coral, Florida, and Glen Heck of Perryville, Missouri; sisters: Kay Meyers of Theodosia, Missouri, and Kristeen Wade of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
