Beloit, WI - Armando Gonzalez-Cortes, 48, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
He was born on June 7, 1974 in Tuxtepec Oaxaca, Mexico, the son of Jose and Ofelia (Cortes Navarro) Gonzalez Gallo. Armando received his Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He met his bride, Minerva Munoz Aldape at St. Peter Catholic Church and they were married August 16, 2003 in the church.
Armando was a very active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for 24 years and sang in the choir. He enjoyed fishing, riding his bike and playing soccer with his children. Armando's family was his number one pride and joy. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Minerva Gonzalez; children, Karina, Armando, Kassandra, Giovanni, Karely, Jeremias and Isaias Gonzalez; siblings, Juan, Ana Lilia, Rubicela and Alma Gonzalez-Cortes; mother and father, Ofelia and Jose; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Armando will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Jorge Loaiza officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Didier Hall, 325 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.