Roscoe, IL - Arlene Rae Ayres, 75, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on October 29, 2021. She was born on May 3, 1946 to Delbert and Hazel Allen. She married Floyd Ayres on September 29, 1962. She loved traveling on their motorcycle and trap shooting with him up until his passing in 2013. She also loved going places and spending time with her family and friends, particularly the Madison Zoo and Cassville, WI, stopping at unique places along the way and making great memories.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jessie) Stangl; grandson, Steven (Mikailah) Bauling; sister, Diane Allen; half-sisters, Evon Toohey and Vickie Toohey; brother-in-law, Wayne Ayres. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Ayres; son, Michael Ayres, and family friend, June Lucas.
A special thank you to her grandson, Steven for all of his help and care. To Brent (Amanda) Seay for the use of the transport van. To OSF hospital care team and hospice for the great care they gave to her and the family. She was loved very much and will by greatly and deeply missed by all of her family and friends. She will always live on through our memories and be in our hearts.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm with a visitation from 12:00 noon until the service on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe, IL 61073. Pastor Dan Herman will officiate. Burial in Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
