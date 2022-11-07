Arlene H. Wynstra

Arlene H. Wynstra, age 84, of Janesville, formerly of Berlin, died peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

She was born April 25, 1938, in Montello, WI, the daughter of Henry and Emma Schultz Mehn. Arlene attended St. John Lutheran School in Berlin, and attended Berlin High School. On November 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Michael Brugman; he died in 1980. On Oct. 3, 1981, she married John Wynstra; he died in 1989. Arlene was an Antique Dealer and owned “Yesterday’s Memories” in Janesville for many years. She was a past member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin, and Messiah Lutheran Church in Beloit.

