Arlene H. Wynstra, age 84, of Janesville, formerly of Berlin, died peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
She was born April 25, 1938, in Montello, WI, the daughter of Henry and Emma Schultz Mehn. Arlene attended St. John Lutheran School in Berlin, and attended Berlin High School. On November 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Michael Brugman; he died in 1980. On Oct. 3, 1981, she married John Wynstra; he died in 1989. Arlene was an Antique Dealer and owned “Yesterday’s Memories” in Janesville for many years. She was a past member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin, and Messiah Lutheran Church in Beloit.
Arlene is survived by two daughters, Karrie Brugman-May (husband, Jeff) and Brenda Hammon; grandchildren, Heather and John May, Brandi and Danny Beechler, Jonathon and Noah Hammon; one great-granddaughter, Mila Schute; and a sister, Betty Opheim. She was preceded in death by her two husbands; parents; brothers, Willie, Leland and Don Mehn; and sister, Elsie Renn.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Arlene Wynstra, c/o Barbola Funeral Chapel, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Wynstra as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.