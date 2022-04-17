Antonette Hanson

Beloit, WI - Antonette F. Hanson, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away after battling with Alzheimer's on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sun Valley East.
She was born on March 21, 1934 in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Ben and Mary (Scavani) Sciacca. Antonette was a 1952 South Beloit High School graduate. She furthered her education at Northern Illinois University and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Antonette married Gerald Hanson on August 4, 1956 at St. Peter Catholic Church of South Beloit, IL. He predeceased her on January 11, 2017.
Antonette was formerly employed by the School District of Beloit for two years and then taught in the School District of South Beloit for 34 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and camping. Antonette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family will miss her tremendously.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Hanson and Tim (Rhonda) Hanson all of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Shawn (Jamie) Hanson, Amy (Jeremy) Guilbault, Anthony (Alesha) Hanson and Tia Hanson; eight great grandchildren; sister, Bea Wenz of Rockford, IL; and sister-in-law, Pat Sciacca of Harvard, IL.
Antonette was predeceased by her parents; in-laws; son, Tom Hanson; two brothers, John and Pete; sister, Ann Rosencrance; sister-in-law, Joyce Sciacca; and brother-in-law, Dan Wenz.
A Funeral Service for Antonette will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in the funeral home.