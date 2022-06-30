Beloit, WI - Antoine Lamar McKinley, 41, of Beloit, Wisconsin, departed this earthly life on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Antoine was born on May 13, 1981, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Henry Lee and Marilyn Jean (Dokes) McKinley.
Antoine was baptized at an early age at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit, Wisconsin. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1999. Anyone that knew Antoine will remember how much he loved to cook. Antoine was most recently cooking at The Thirsty Badger in Beloit, Wisconsin until his illness no longer allowed him to do so. He loved his children, Jayda Renee and Tucker Lamar more than anything in this world.
Antoine is survived by his parents, Henry and Marilyn McKinley; children, Jayda Renee, and Tucker Lamar; sister, Tamiko (Dr. Solomon) Liburd; aunts, Etta (Wes) Patten, Eve Nell Brown, Ora Winnick, and Frankie McKinnis; uncle, Curtis Dokes; cousins, Naomi Patten, and Stefan Patten; nieces, Kari Liburd, and Phoebe Liburd; nephew, Maxwell Liburd; bonus brothers, Rico Yarbrough, Joshua Clay, Robert Wisdom, Llamel Tillman, Kalura Rucker, and Marlon Kilgore; bonus uncles, Wesley Yarbrough, and Tom Harris; g-mama, Gertie Harris; bonus mama, Patricia Crawford; along with a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alberta Dokes, and Mary K. Dokes; uncles, Ricky Dokes, and Bobby McKinnis; aunts, Ruth Harris, Mary Carter, and Lula McKinnis; cousins, Clara Henning, Michael Henning, and Vanessa Henning.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Orienthal J. Newburn, Sr. officiating. Committal at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois will follow the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
