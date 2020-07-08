November 25, 1930 - July 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Annie Lee Evans, 89, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Autumn Lakes Healthcare in Beloit. Annie was born on November 25, 1930 in Houston, Mississippi, the daughter of Vasser and Deanner (Buchanan) Hamilton. She married Tommie R. Evans on December 26, 1950 in Houston, Mississippi and shortly thereafter they moved to Beloit. Tommie preceded her in death on September 26, 2006. Annie confessed hope in Christ at an early age while living in Houston, Mississippi. She was a long time and faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit under the leadership of Reverend U.S. Pride where she sang in the choir, attended Sunday School, supervised the kitchen, traveled to attend conventions and conferences, and did mission work. Annie was a hard working woman who was always ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and strangers. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and loved her flowers.
Annie is survived by her children: Annie R. Evans, Thomas Evans, Jr., and Mary (Floyd) Sandlin all of Beloit, Wisconsin, Ethel Evans of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Carolyn Evans of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Derek (Charlotte) Evans of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren: Tywaune (Tina) Evans, Damian Evans, Shelton Evans, DaQuan Sandlin, Derek Evans, Jr., Dominique Evans, DaShayla Evans, Tyisha Evans, Shannette Evans, Natasha Evans, Derricka Evans; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Zane Hamilton of Houston, Mississippi; sisters-in-law: Georgia Gordon, Allie Harrell, Nettie (Ivory) Wade, and Glendora Hamilton all of Beloit, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Danny (Alice) Evans of Beloit, Wisconsin; special friend, Dorothy Golden of Beloit, Wisconsin; goddaughter, Sophia Smith of Beloit; along with a host of other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Susie Pulliam, Clarice Edwards, Mary Watkins, and Nancy Wilson; brothers, Lee Hamilton, and Joseph Hamilton; along with numerous sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and other relatives.
A family celebration of Annie's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend James M. Ivy of New Zion Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends can pay their respect at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Those unable to attend the celebration of Annie's life may watch the service by using the followimg link https://studio.youtube.com/video/dEV01F06Ejo/livestreaming Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
