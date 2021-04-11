Annette Strand

December 25, 1939 - April 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - Annette V. Strand, 81, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.
She was born on December 25, 1939 in Chicago, IL., the daughter of Harlan and Florence (Paepke) Ohlson. Annette was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Robert Strand and together they had two children, Chris and Ann.
Annette was formerly employed by Sears and Home Care Pharmacy. She was always thinking of others and took care of her family and friends. Annette enjoyed making flower arrangements for weddings and made sure everyone's headstones had fresh flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann (Troy); granddaughter, Jayme (Casey); five great grandchildren, Daniel, Jaelyn, Cheyanne, Kaylee and Jaxton; god daughter, Karen Udom; special friends, Jason Geiersbach, Sandy and Tony Werner and Joan Garvey.
Annette was predeceased by her parents and son, Chris Strand.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Annette will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family. Social distancing and face mask are required.
