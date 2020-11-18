Anne S. Hoerner

July 18, 1942 - November 16, 2020
Machesney Park, IL - Anne Sennett Hoerner, 78, of Machesney Park, IL, died Monday, November 16, 2020 in her home.
She was born July 18, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Vincent B. and Margaret J. (Clarke) Sennett. Anne attended Beloit Catholic High School. She married William R. Hoerner.
Anne was formerly employed by Lakeside Fussee but her number one job was being a mother and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Anne showed her love with her baked cookies.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Hormig of Machesney Park, IL; grandchildren, Stephanie Hormig of Beloit, WI, Michael Hormig of Machesney Park, IL and Kelly Hormig of Loves Park, IL; sister, Mary Nickolette of Beloit, WI; many nieces, nephews and their children; sister-in-law, Susan Sennett of McDonough, GA; and son-in-law, Brad Hormig of South Beloit, IL.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, William; son, Steven and brother, Patrick Sennett.
A memorial visitation of remembrance for Anne will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, followed by an inurnment at Calvary Cemetery, Beloit, WI.
A memorial has been established in Anne's name.
