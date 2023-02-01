July 12, 1956 - January 28, 2023 Beloit, WI - Anne Marie Jester (Olson), age 66, of Beloit, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Nevada. She bravely fought cancer for many years. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, and Christian. She was born July 12, 1956, to Robert (Bob) and Nancy Olson (Brown) in Beloit, WI. Anne attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1975. Anne married Brad Jester on October 6, 1975. She was a talented and compassionate Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at the Rock Haven nursing home in Janesville, WI for 40 years. Anne loved to ride her bike, knit, read, vacation in the Upper Peninsula, and spend time with her children/grandchildren. Prior to her battle with cancer, she was working towards an associate degree in Arts and Sciences at University of Wisconsin at Rock County (U-Rock). She was a member of Central Christian Church for more than 30 years and, much like the most powerful women of the Bible, she was a devoted caregiver, courageous protector, and selfless provider for her loved ones.
She is survived by husband, Brad Jester, of Beloit; her two children, Matthew (Stephanie) Jester and Jamie Jester (Chris Evans); grandchildren, Grayson Evans, Olivia Jester, Judah Jester; her four brothers, Robert (Robbie), Dave, Gary, Rogers, and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
The family would like to thank Nathan Adelson Hospice for their compassionate care for Anne and helping the family navigate end of life care in a way that honored Anne's wishes.
Anne's memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 11, 2023, in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel. Friends will be received on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Anne's honor to the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.