Beloit, WI - Annamarie Johnson was born on December 19,1941 to the union of Doreen and Albert Sidney Johnson in Ripley, Tennessee.
Annamarie Johnson received her formal education at Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan, Wisconsin. She furthered her education at Blackhawk Technical Institute, Janesville, WI, with an Associate Degree.
Annamarie accepted Christ as her Savior and united with Wesley CME Church, Beloit, WI.
In her leisure, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and her passion for gardening at home. The Merrill Community Center and its children were her pride and joy.
Annamarie was employed by Rock County, Merrill Community Center as Executive Director, and the Beloit Inner City Council. Her civic activities included the Rock County Board of Supervisors—Diversity Action Team that named the Martin Luther King, Jr. highway. She volunteered also for the Stateline Literacy Council-Beloit.
Annamarie Johnson departed this life on October 27,2021. She leaves to cherish in her memory: her children Dion (Carletta) Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tina Garrett of South Beloit, Illinois; Robert Johnson of Beloit, WI; Raquel Johnson of Arlington, Texas; and LaToya Johnson of Beloit, WI; her sisters Flossie Marshall-Newton of Louisville, Kentucky and Ella Louise Brown of Beloit, WI; and her special sister-in-love, Mary Lou Johnson. She also leaves 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death: by her parents; her brothers James Albert Johnson and George Hopkins; her sons Antonio Andrais Johnson and Daniel Johnson; and grandson Jeremy Johnson.
A public visitation will Thursday, November 4, 2021. from 5 pm to 7 pm at Foster Funeral Home, Beloit, WI.
