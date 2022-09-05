Anna Mae Roth

Clinton, WI - Anna Mae Timmerman Roth passed at home surrounded by her family into eternal peace on September 2, 2022. She was born on the family farm in Lena, Illinois, the sixth of seven children to Guy and Vera (Wyman) Timmerman on December 19, 1930. At sixteen the family moved to Loves Park, Illinois, where she graduated from Harlem High School. While in high school, she waitressed at the Top Hat restaurant, a job she loved and talked about often. After high school graduation she attended Mercy Hospital School of X-ray where she graduated as an X-ray technician. During this time, she met Robert Roth and love bloomed. The two were united in marriage on November 10, 1951, and together they raised seven children. As a mother of a large family, she was an active participant in many outdoor activities which included swimming, sledding, skating, trampoline jumping, snowmobiling, and even water skiing. Once retired, golf and bridge became Ann's passion. She loved to play, and she loved to win! If you saw the blue van with license plate, "Golf An," you knew she had arrived.
Ann was extremely proud of being a grandmother of 14, a great-grandmother of 15, and a great-great grandmother of 1. One of her favorite activities was the Christmas holiday where she would plan and execute the extended family gathering. She would shower gifts upon everyone and would boast that her gift shopping was done and wrapped early, often before Thanksgiving. While she considered raising her family as her most important job, she also worked many years at Walworth Medical Clinic and Beloit Clinic, retiring in December 1990.
Ann and Bob were blessed to have traveled the world including trips to Australia, New Zealand, China, Ireland, Scotland, and Europe. They were in Europe on 9/11 and were able to participate in the World Day of Prayer at St. Peters Cathedral in London, England on September 14th. Many life-long memories were made on their annual summer vacations to Wabeno, WI, where they stayed at the Van De Bogart home, dear lifetime friends. For many years, Ann and Bob were Florida snowbirds where they made lots of friends and where family would come to visit and vacation. Avid sports fans, their travels took them to the Rose Bowl in 1994 and the Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.
A woman of deep Catholic faith, Ann was an active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church while living in Sharon and later at St. Stephen's Catholic church in Clinton. Ann was known for coordinating the annual chicken dinner and pork chop supper fundraisers. She also managed and organized funeral meals for many years. Her baked beans were legendary and eventually her recipe was passed onto the church.
Ann and Bob had 8 children, Stephen, Janesville, Susan, Arizona, Jan (Bob) Baker, Elkhorn, Shirley (Jim) Bender, Janesville, Richard (Annabelle) Roth, Harvard, Tom (Bernita) Roth, Milton, Jill (Tim) Woefel, Waukesha and nieces Tamarine Westrand, Stoughton and Dawn Hildebrandt, Walworth.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Bob, infant daughter Karen Roth, siblings Clara (Coy) McAllister, Francis Timmerman, John (Marion) Timmerman, Margaret Mary (Lyle) Schieder, Alice (Marty) Scholl, Paul Timmerman (infant brother), sisters and brothers-in-law Jean (Bob) Roth Westrand and LaVonne (Bob) Roth Webster and many nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to send a special thanks to Jess, Holly and Jackie.
Ann's Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday September 8, 2022 in ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 716 Shular Lane, Clinton with Fr. Prabhakar Singareddy officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Interment to follow in Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beloit Regional Hospice or St. Stephens Catholic Church, Clinton WI.