Anna Mae Roth
December 19, 1930 - September 2, 2022

Clinton, WI - Anna Mae Timmerman Roth passed at home surrounded by her family into eternal peace on September 2, 2022. She was born on the family farm in Lena, Illinois, the sixth of seven children to Guy and Vera (Wyman) Timmerman on December 19, 1930. At sixteen the family moved to Loves Park, Illinois, where she graduated from Harlem High School. While in high school, she waitressed at the Top Hat restaurant, a job she loved and talked about often. After high school graduation she attended Mercy Hospital School of X-ray where she graduated as an X-ray technician. During this time, she met Robert Roth and love bloomed. The two were united in marriage on November 10, 1951, and together they raised seven children. As a mother of a large family, she was an active participant in many outdoor activities which included swimming, sledding, skating, trampoline jumping, snowmobiling, and even water skiing. Once retired, golf and bridge became Ann's passion. She loved to play, and she loved to win! If you saw the blue van with license plate, "Golf An," you knew she had arrived.

