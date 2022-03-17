Anna Lydelle (Hall) Listenbee

August 1, 1940 - March 3, 2022
Beloit, WI - Anna Lynelle Listenbee, 81, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, Illinois.
The former Anna Lynelle Hall was born on August 1, 1940, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the daughter of Minus and Mae (Hereford) Hall. Anna graduated in 1958 from South Beloit High School in South Beloit, Illinois, where she served as class secretary during her junior year; was on the Tomahawk staff; was a member of the high school band, chorus, youth council, and future nurses of America. Anna met the love of her life, Arnold Listenbee, and they married in August of 1958. Anna worked many years at General Motors and retired in 1986. She was the top member of UAW Local 95, and gave much of her time fighting for worker's rights in Detroit. She volunteered at First Harvest food bank and was an avid poll worker for years before becoming ill.
Anna was an active member at Wesley C.M.E. Church in Beloit for many years, serving as a missionary and Sunday school teacher. Anna held many positions throughout her life. She was a babysitter, and a friend to all, but her favorite position was being a mom and grandmother. Anna loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Her family was the light of her life and spoke highly of them often to others. She kept several pictures, newspaper clippings and was the birthday queen by remembering everyone's birthday and names. Anna loved gospel music and singing for the Lord. She was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. Anna was always the first to welcome many of her children's friends and family members into her home. She was also one of the first black women to start an all-women's softball team. Anna enjoyed spending holidays with her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Anna is survived by her children: Timothy (Gayle) Listenbee Sr. of Beloit, Arnold Brian (Tara) Listenbee of Grand Prairie, TX, Christoffer (Brandy) Listenbee of Waxahachie, TX, and Jeffery Listenbee of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Ebony, Lloyd, T.J. Tyler, Patrick, Myesha, Corinne, Spencer, Brian, Skylar, Blake, and Brianna; numerous great-grandchildren; godchildren, Donya Vance, and Deann Evans; sisters-in-law: Vaughna Vance, Beulah Spaulding, Dorothy Listenbee, and Onnie Hall; like a son whom she raised, Robert (Beth) Brown and their children; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding Anna into the arms of the Lord were her loving husband, Arnold Listenbee; parents, Minus and Mae (Hereford) Hall; sisters, Mae Grace (Jimmy) Martin, and Elaine (Carl-Pete) Edwards; brother, Forrest Lefty Hall; and a great-granddaughter, Camarya Boyd; father and mother-in-law, Ohno and Ella Listenbee; along with thirteen brothers and sister-in-law.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Wesley CME Church, 1760 Shore Drive, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Normalee Gallemore officiating. Visitation is Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the service. The service on Saturday will be broadcast via Zoom, meeting number: 3126266799. When logging on please use ID number 6517245695 and passcode: 512994. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com