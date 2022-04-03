Anna L. Gough

Beloit, WI - Anna Lea Gough, 51 of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2022 surrounded by her fiancé, family, and loved ones.
Anna grew up in Beloit, a town she loved. She was a 1990 graduate of F. J. Turner High School. Anna worked in the hospitality industry for many years and enjoyed traveling, crafting, spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Anna is survived by her fiancé, Christopher Stevens; her mother, Clydene Schultz; brother, Duane Schultz; sister, Cindy (Stuart) Ritzert; fiancés family, Shirley Bennett and Michael Stevens; nieces, Krystal Schultz, Kelsey (Branden) Dever, and Taylor (Corgan Bailey) Wilson; nephew,, Camryn Ritzert; great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, James Schultz; grandmothers, Anna Polzin and Evelyn Schultz; grandfathers, Donald Polzin and Jess Schultz; nephew, Duane Schultz Jr.; and her beloved dog, Koby.
There will be a celebration of life to be held in her honor as opposed to a traditional funeral.
The family would like all of Anna's loved ones and friends to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at the Welti Environmental Center at Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road, Beloit, WI, on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.