September 2, 1913 - November 6, 2020
Beloit, WI - Anna "Grace" Phillips, 107, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 2, 1913, in Harpers Ferry, IA, the daughter of Joseph Eugene and Karoline Katherine Kegler DuCharme. She was a 1930 graduate from high school in Waterloo, IA. Grace married Carroll Fred Pines March of 1938 in Kirksville, MO. He predeceased her November of 1954. She later married Dewey "Duke" Phillips on June 30, 1956 in Rockford, IL. He died on September 24, 1977.
Grace formerly worked at Grinnell Senior Center in nutrition and scheduling, Freeman Shoe Company for 28 years, Rath's Packing Plant in Waterloo for seven years, Waterloo Laundry and Woolworth's.
She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharist Minister, a greeter and an usher. She most recently attended St Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit with her daughter and granddaughter. Grace was always helping at Grinnell and was an active member of the Red Hats. She has always been an avid Snappers fan and rarely missed a game since 1982 through to her 100th birthday. She faithfully supported the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include her two daughters, Rosemary Penewell of Beloit, and Judith Pettineo of Glenwood City, WI; seven grandchildren, Sheree Butler of Beloit, Kim (Jay) Schultz of South Beloit, IL, Debbie (Tim) Georgeson of Edgerton, WI, Anna Pettineo of Glenwood City, WI, Joseph (Heather) Pettineo of Windsor, WI, Carl Pettineo of the Philippines and Heather Pines of Beloit; nine great grandchildren, Courtney Snyder and Taylor Schultz, Kali and Amber Greenland; Brianna and Alayna Pettineo; Jacoby, Zack and Liam Pettineo; three great-great grandchildren Gavin and Aubrey Greenland, Jay Hart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her best friend Dorothy Davidson.
The family would like to thank Beloit Memorial Hospital especially Eric and Deb for their kindness towards Grace. Also to Beloit Regional Hospice and Fr. Drew Olson.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Fred Pines; two sisters, Edith and Adelaide, three brothers, Ben, Edward and Raymond; and sons-in-law, William Penewell and Franco Pettineo.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:15 to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with the Rosary at 4:00 p.m.