January 2, 1941 - February 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Ann Lucy Abbott, 80, passed away on February 9, 2021. Ms. Abbott was born on January 2, 1941 in London, England to John A.H. and Annie A. (Mead) Abbott.
She immigrated to the United States in 1979, settling in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as well as her pet dogs.
She is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Ralph and George Abbott.
Ann is survived by her brother, John Abbott, niece, Lorraine Smallwood, and nephew, Keith Abbott in Alabama.
Ann will be missed by her family members in England and Australia as well as many friends.
No funeral services are planned at this time. A celebration of Ann's life will occur at a later date.