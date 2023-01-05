May 22, 1941 - December 8, 2022 Cynthia Ann Raddant Hodge was born on May 22, 1941 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Cynthia Baird and Leo C. Raddant. Ann graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and there met Joel Hodge. They were married in 1964 (divorced in 1978) and had three bright, beautiful, independent daughters together. They are Tracy Straub, Kiernan Hodge, and Courtney George. Ann’s grandchildren were precious to her and she loved spending time with them all. Ann was fortunate to have Kendra Straub and Brady Straub live nearby in Medford, Oregon. Charlie Ann George and Aden George live in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Ann loved seeing how much they changed from year to year on their annual visits. Ann loved and appreciated her sons-in-law (Tom Peil and Andrew George) and her grandson-in-law (Brandon Rivera). She also had a (half) brother and sister—Richard Raddant and Ruth Griffith who were a second set of parents to her. Ann was privileged to work with women and children at Dunn House, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence. She also worked at the Job Council’s Child Care Resource Network (CCRN) helping with the availability and affordability of quality child care. In addition, Ann enjoyed camping in her little red tent on the coast and for many years at Farewell Bend on the Rogue River. Most of all she loved spending time with her family whom she loved with all her heart. Many thanks to Providence Hospice and Ashland Sky Senior Home for all of their care and support. Donations in Ann’s honor may be sent to Community Works (https://www.community-works.org/).
