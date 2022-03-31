Ann Denise (Pulliam) Griffin

May 6, 1959 - March 24, 2022
Brunswick, GA - The clock of life is wound but once, and no one has the power to tell just where the hand will stop - at late or early hour. On Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by family, the clock suddenly stopped for Ann Denise Griffin and will never be wound again on this mortal domain.
Ann Denise, affectionately known as "Niecy" was born May 6, 1959, to the union of the late Thomas J. and Jessie B. (Townsend) Pulliam, Sr in South Bend, Indiana. She was the tenth of fourteen children.
Denise received her formal education from Riley High School, South Bend, Indiana. Shortly thereafter, Denise enlisted and completed two years in the U.S. Job Corps at which time she met her first husband Griggs Truitt. Unto this union was one son, Alonzo Amon Truitt.
Denise was baptized at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, South Bend, Indiana at an early age.
Denise had a passion for fashion. She found her ideal employment knitch at Hub Clothing Store in Louisville, Kentucky where she met the love her life and soulmate, George Griffin III. They were united in marriage on May 13, 1996. To this union, one daughter, Jazzmine was born.
Denise was kindly gifted a caring and nurturing spirit. Amongst many her gentle spirit was observed by the Fix family where she became a professional nanny for 25 plus years. She later relocated with the family to Brunswick, Georgia for several years before relocating to Anchorage, Alaska. In October of 2020, Denise returned to Brunswick where she fought a courageous battle with illness yet was blessed to share many joyous days and occasions with family.
At the 5:05 morning hour of Thursday, March 24, 2022, Denise made her earthly transition in peace surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Preceding her in death are her loving parents, Thomas and Jessie B. Pulliam; husband, George Griffin III; brothers, Ronald, Ervine, Charles, James, and Thomas Pulliam Jr; nephews, Chris Pulliam, and Taren Cook.
Left to cherish her loving memory are four children, Alonzo Amon (Natasha) Truitt of West Point, Jazzmine Griffin (Donnie Baldwin) of Jacksonville, Florida, George Griffin IV of Louisville, Kentucky, and Victoria Griffin of Nashville, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Grundy, Essie Toles, Olibisi (Ed) Tucker, JoAnn Pulliam, Patricia Pulliam-Bell, and Ollie Applewhite; brothers, Willie Pulliam, Michael (Benita) Pulliam, Carlton Toles, and LaMar (Heather) Pulliam; daughters in love, Katie and Isabella Hines of Anchorage, Alaska; sons in love, Damon Pulliam of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christopher and Alex Hines of Anchorage, Alaska.
Special thanks to Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God, Dr. Holiday, and my brother Willie Pulliam for your love and support during their time of bereavement. Denise ... Love You! Kiss You!! Miss You!!!
Services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God, 1849 Bayliss Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah Holiday officiating. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Committal will take place at Fort Knox National Cemetery, Fort Knox, Kentucky at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com